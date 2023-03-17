Craig Revel Horwood makes shocking claim about his marriage

Craig Revel Horwood has made a shocking claim regarding his past marriage.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge and former dancer is currently engaged to paramedic Jonathan Myring.

However, in a recent podcast, he has speculated that he might still be in a relationship with a woman, and might even have children, had his wife not left him.

Craig has opened up about his marriage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Craig Revel Horwood marriage history

58-year-old Craig is currently engaged to paramedic Jonathan, 36.

The couple have been together since 2018, when the met while Craig was on the Strictly tour.

In 2020, Jonathan proposed to Craig during a trip to Tasmania. They plan to tie the knot in two years time, on Craig’s 60th birthday.

They currently live together in the East Midlands.

Prior to his engagement, Craig was in a relationship with Britain’s Got Talent puppeteer Damon Scott until 2016.

Before these relationships, Craig was previously married to Jane Horwood. They were married for two years from 1990-1992, with plans to start a family together. However, the relationship came to an end when Jane left Craig for a mutual friend.

Craig has since said that he and Jane are now good friends.

Craig on Kaye Adams podcast

Speaking to Kaye Adams on her How to be 60 podcast today (March 17), Craig has claimed that had she not left him, he might well have settled down with his ex-wife.

“If that relationship had worked out, I could have seen a life where I would have been married to a woman and had kids, without a shadow of a doubt,” said Craig.

Craig Revel Horwood with partner Jonathan (Credit: ITV)

Craig opened up about a regret he has about the relationship.

“I wish I’d had kids,” he told Kaye. “The reason I got married the first time was for that specific reason, but that didn’t work out, because she fell in love with someone else and so that’s why that ended.”

He suggested that a desire for children was a driving force behind the marriage.

The reason I got married the first time was for that specific reason.

Craig added: “That would have been my opportunity and her opportunity and I think that’s why we made a love bond together in that way – that’s basically what we wanted, because we felt our time was running out.”

Kaye Adams: How to be 60 is available on all podcast providers

