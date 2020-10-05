Craig Charles is trapped on the Caribbean Island of Barbados.

The former Coronation Street actor, 56, is currently staying there with his family.

But what was meant to be a relaxing beach holiday – has turned into a total disaster.

They are reportedly unable to get home due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

And they haven’t even been able to properly enjoy their beach holiday either.

Craig Charles is a DJ as well as an actor (Credit: SplashNews)

What happened to Craig Charles?

Craig’s reps confirmed to the Daily Star that they were forced to undergo COVID-19 tests upon arrival.

Although they were all negative, they were still asked to self-isolate at their villa for a week.

After then having to undergo the required secondary tests, his daughter’s boyfriend was confirmed positive.

The boyfriend, Nemzzz, has been quarantined at a Barbados military hospital ever since.

Meanwhile Craig and his family have been instructed by Barbados police to continue self-isolating at their villa.

Craig is stuck in Barbados with his family (Credit: SplashNews)

When can he leave Barbados?

They are expected to have to remain on the island for at least another two weeks.

Indeed, Barbados is enforcing COVID-19 tests on visitors they deem are from ‘dangerous’ coronavirus hotspots.

And the UK is one of them.

The Barbados Ministry of Tourism said: “The United Kingdom will be categorised as a high-risk country in accordance with the country risk assessments.

“As such, persons travelling from or transiting through the UK will be required to follow the protocols under the high-risk category.”

Craig is famous for his roles on Red Dwarf and Coronation Street.

Barbados has strict COVID-19 travel restrictions (Credit: Unsplash)

Why did Craig Charles leave Corrie?

He played Lloyd Mullaney on Corrie from 2005-2015.

He asked for time out from the soap in 2015 to film a revived series of Red Dwarf.

However, Corrie bosses responded by writing him out of the soap altogether.

A beloved soap character, he’s often asked if he’ll ever come back to the cobbles.

But Craig says he has no plans to return.

In 2018 he said he doesn’t miss Corrie – nor does he have the time.

Speaking to The Sunday Mirror, Craig said: “I don’t miss it.

“I’ve been too busy.”

He added that he didn’t find soap life that challenging: “You work hard for a short while and then you have a lot of downtime because someone else has a storyline.”

He continues to co-host on Channel 5’s The Gadget Show.

