The UK reportedly has a 50/50 chance of being the first country in the world to approve a COVID vaccine.

It’s believed that the AstraZeneca and Oxford University jab could be awarded a licence to start a roll out next week.

According to The Sun, it’s going to be a close call between the Oxford University and Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines.

Ministers are thought to be prepping a media campaign urging Brits to begin getting the jab in the coming weeks.

Who will get the COVID vaccine first?

NHS and other frontline workers will be the first to be offered the injection.

Care home workers and those over 80 will then be next in line.

However, there have been concerns in regards to the Pfizer and Moderna jabs.

Time constraints have meant researchers are unsure if either stop transmission of the virus.

Oxford’s trials found the jab has a 90% chance of working when administered as a half dose first and then a full dose a month later.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a televised briefing from Downing Street recently that the NHS is setting up vaccination centres across the UK.

How much of the vaccine has the government bought?

The UK government has bought a whopping 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine.

Professor Sarah Gilbert is leading the team at Oxford University.

Back in July, she revealed that the vaccine should provide protection for “several years” at the least.

She said: “We’re getting improvements in the ability of companies to manufacture the vaccine.

“As soon as we have the efficacy results and can go through the emergency use licence process, we’ll be able to start vaccinating.”

