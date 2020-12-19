A new COVID vaccine calculator is now online. With the jab being given to the first batches of people throughout the UK, it’s natural that many are eager to know when they will receive theirs.

And now a new online tool tells you when you’ll be in line for your vaccine.

However, don’t get too excited – there are likely millions ahead of you in the queue.

Margaret was the first person in the world to receive a vaccine (Credit: Splash News)

What does the COVID vaccine calculator do?

The first coronavirus vaccines were rolled out throughout the country last week, with 90-year-old Margaret Keenan the first to receive hers in Coventry.

Government instructions mean that the elderly, the most medically vulnerable and key workers will get the jab first.

However, with the news of a vaccine now giving light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel to many, lots of people want to know when they will receive theirs.

The online calculator – created by Omni – now gives people an idea when they might receive one.

The calculator is easy to use (Credit: Omni)

Where do you find the COVID vaccine calculator?

The calculator (click here to go to it) asks users their age, whether they work at a care home or in healthcare or are currently pregnant.

Users are also asked if they had been asked to shield during the first lockdown.

Loving the new COVID vaccination calculator. Looking likely that I might get it before the end of April.

And, finally, users must let the site know if they have any underlying health problems.

The calculator then works out approximately how much time users have to wait to get their jab.

“Loving the new COVID vaccination calculator,” said one Brit. “Looking likely that I might get it before the end of April.

Users have to enter basic information (Credit: Pexels)

What do the results look like?

We tested the calculator on various age groups.

For example, we entered in the age 68 and told it the person had underlying health conditions.

The result said that this test person had between 9,926,645 and 12,305,865 in front of them in the queue.

An estimated date of between 26/02/2021 and 15/03/2021 to receive the jab was given (based on a rate of one million jabs per week).

