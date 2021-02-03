The online COVID vaccine calculator has been updated to show when Brits can expect to receive their first and second coronavirus vaccination.

The online tool launched last year and revealed when you could expect to be immunised against COVID-19.

However, with two doses now required and a gap of 12 weeks between then, it has been updated.

The updated vaccine calculator works out when you’ll get both doses of the COVID jab (Credit: Pexels)

What does the online COVID vaccine calculator show?

The calculator reveals when you can expect to get your first and second jab.

The Omni Calculator website states: “This calculator estimates where you are in the queue to receive a COVID vaccine in the UK.”

Read more: Captain Tom should be honoured with state funeral following his death aged 100

It adds: “It is based on the nine-point priority list released by the UK government.”

What information do I have to input into the calculator?

It asks for your age, if you’re a care home resident or worker and if you’re pregnant.

The calculator also wants to know if you’re a health worker or unpaid carer.

Read more: ‘Nightmare’ news for Holly Willoughby as new show is put on hold due to pandemic

Finally, you’re asked if you have any underlying health conditions or have been asked to shield.

We tested it out on an average healthy 40 year old.

Anyone else used the COVID vaccine calculator to see when they may receive it? Apparently mid-July to end September for me…. so zero prospect of a holiday then!

There are more than 18 million people ahead of the average healthy 40 year old in the queue.

It works on the assumption that almost 3 million people a week are vaccinated and an uptake of 70.6%.

It then delivers the news.

The average healthy 40 year will receive their first dose between May 7 2021 and June 28 2021.

The second dose would therefore be administered between July 30 and September 20.

We asked the calculator when an average healthy 40 year old would get their jabs (Credit: Omni Calculator)

What have Brits said about the calculator?

Our first thought was planning an overseas holiday – and it appears many others feel the same.

“I don’t qualify for vaccines until between July and September. I’ll be surprised if we can have winter holidays this year,” said one person sadly.

Another felt the same.

“Anyone else used the COVID vaccine calculator to see when they may receive it? Apparently mid-July to end September for me…. so zero prospect of a holiday then!” they said.

“I won’t make any holiday plans,” said another after getting their results.

Another added: “According to this website, I’ll likely receive my COVID vaccine between June and September 2021. June please. I’d like a summer holiday.”

You can test out the COVID vaccine calculator here.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you’ll do when you’ve got the jab.