Door-to-door mass COVID testing is to be expanded into two new areas of England, it has been revealed.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed that new cases of the South African variant have been found and, as a result, the government is rolling out more door-to-door testing.

As well as that, people in affected areas have been issued with strict stay-at-home orders.

Matt Hancock expands mass COVID testing

Speaking in the Commons this afternoon (February 2), Hancock outlined the coronavirus testing expansion plan.

Yesterday, eight areas were identified as potential hotspots of the new variant.

Residents of Woking in Surrey and Walsall in the West Midlands will be offered tests.

Those in Maidstone in Kent and Tottenham, Hanwell and Mitcham in London will also be involved in the scheme.

In the east, those living in Broxbourne will be offered tests. Meanwhile, in the north west, it’ll affect those living in Southport.

Today, though, two new areas have been added to the mass COVID testing list.

As a result, it will now be expanded to parts of Bristol and Liverpool.

Residents of all 10 areas must stay at home unless it’s absolutely essential to leave.

What did he say about the mass testing?

Hancock said the mass testing was being expanded. This is to try and get a hold of the new deadly variant before it spins out of control.

“Working with local authorities, we’re going door to door to test everyone in those areas.

“Mobile testing units will be deployed offering PCR tests to people who have to leave their home for work or other essential reasons.”

He added: “In those areas where this variant has been found we’re putting in extra testing and sequencing every positive test.”

He then revealed the number of new cases found in Bristol and Liverpool.

“We have also seen 11 cases of mutations of concern in Bristol and 32 in Liverpool, and are taking the same approach.”

Hancock then issued the stay-at-home plea.

“In all these areas it is imperative that people must stay at home and only leave home where it is absolutely essential.”

PM reiterates Hancock’s comments

Boris Johnson‘s official spokesperson reiterated the Health Secretary’s comments.

They also advised “extreme caution”.

They said: “We are asking everybody across the country to stay at home except for a small number of exemptions, one of which is to go shopping for food and essential items.

“I would repeat what the Health Secretary said. Those in the postcodes that we set out should be extremely cautious and should do everything they can to minimise contact.”

