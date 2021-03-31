In latest COVID news, Brits may reportedly be given an extra Bank Holiday in September to help boost tourism.

According to reports, the government is being called to make the change following a “devastatingly hard year”.

Under the lockdown roadmap, the aim is to lift all legal limits on social contact by June 21.

Brits could receive an extra Bank Holiday after COVID restrictions lift (Credit: SplashNews.com)

COVID news: What is the latest?

Furthermore, the hospitality sector and hairdressers will open from April 12.

May 17 could see indoor mixing allowed and overnight stays.

Read more: Dr Hilary Jones warns risk of lockdown extension if Brits become complacent

The potential for Brits to travel abroad may also return.

Bernard Donoghue, Director of Association of Leading Visitor Attractions, called for the additional day once restrictions ease.

So they are saying we might have an extra bank holiday in September …! Just what you need , some extra time off to get over the time off you just had… — Hunterz (@Hunterzmusic) March 31, 2021

He said: “Our annual figures for 2020 reflect what a devastatingly hard year the attractions sector faced.

“Tourism is the UK’s fifth biggest industry and, as these figures show, it was hit first, hit hardest and will take the longest to recover.”

Third wave fears

Meanwhile, it comes days after Professor Chris Whitty warned a third wave could spread.

He said that although things are looking a lot better, there will still be “bumps” in the road.

Boris Johnson has outlined his roadmap for lifting coronavirus restrictions (Credit: BBC)

Speaking on the National Day of Remembrance, he explained: “There will definitely be another surge at some point, whether it’s before winter or in the next winter.”

In addition, Whitty explained the potential factors for a third wave of the virus.

Read more: Statistics chief in ‘no doubt’ there will be a third wave

He said variants will cause “problems” and also pointed to vaccine shortages.

Furthermore, he added: “There will be stock-outs of vaccines and no doubt there will be multiple problems at a national level but also at a local level.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.