COVID in the UK is rising, numbers from a Department of Health and Social Care study has shown.

This included an increase in the R rate, which is up to between 0.9 and 1.1.

Furthermore, data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) suggests that the number of those testing positive for the virus is also on the rise.

The ONS said that numbers are rising slightly (Credit: Pexels)

What are the latest COVID figures?

Last week’s R rate stood at 0.8 to 1.

The R numbers indicates the level of who each infected person will pass the virus on to, and the latest increase means that for every 10 people who have the virus, they will pass it on to between nine and 11 people.

In addition to the increase in the R, the ONS said that positive cases have also risen.

In the week to May 15, cases had jumped slightly from one in 1,110 people having the virus.

This figure is up from one in 1,340 the previous week.

People queueing for their jab in Bolton (Credit: Sky News)

What did the ONS say about Covid in the UK?

A spokesperson at the ONS says: “This week there is a mixed picture of infection levels across the UK.

“Although we have seen an early indication of a potential increase in England, rates remain low and it is too soon to say if this is the start of a trend.”

The latest figures come after surge testing and vaccination was deployed in some areas of the country where the so-called Indian variant B1617.2 has taken hold.

The variant has hit areas like Bolton, Blackburn, south Northamptonshire and five boroughs of London.

The vaccine rollout is still going full steam ahead (Credit: Pexels)

What’s the latest on UK COVID vaccinations?

However, figures are still very low and over 70% of the British population has now received their first jab (as of May 20).

Over 40% have received their second vaccination.

And there’s more good news.

BioNTech, who developed a vaccine with Pfizer, has revealed its jab is “likely to be effective” against the Indian variant.

A spokesperson told Sky News: “So far we’ve had the chance to test our vaccine against more than 30 variants of the virus.

“It has proven effective against mutations so far.”