The over-40s will reportedly be offered their COVID-19 vaccine “by the end of March”.

And, while it’s doubtless joyous news for people in the age bracket, there are calls for the government to prioritise key workers.

Commenting on Twitter, one Brit wrote: “I know someone 40+ and works for the NHS who still hasn’t had her jab. And why haven’t school staff got it before the 40-49 age group! Just bonkers!”

The over-40s are next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine (Credit: Pexels)

What’s the latest on the COVID-19 vaccine?

A meeting was held yesterday (February 18) to determine the next stage in the vaccine rollout.

The proposals will be presented to ministers early next week.

If the daily average is maintained, the government is set to reach its target of vaccinating the top nine tiers by March 24.

And then it’ll be the turn of the over-40s.

The age bracket is also likely to be widened by the government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. It’ll now cover people ages between 40 and 49.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Members are now close to an agreement on what the next stage of the vaccine rollout programme should look like.”

And it’s been claimed that the committee has rejected the idea of giving key workers priority for the jab over rate over-40s.

Many have said key workers should be prioritised, though (Credit: Pexels)

What have Brits said about the news?

Brits appeared pretty enraged on Twitter this morning (February 19) upon hearing the news.

Many tweeted that key workers would be prioritised over the over-40s.

“Imagine over 40s could be vaccinated soon when millions of disabled people still haven’t had their vaccine,” said one.

I’m over 40, in good health and can work from home. Happy to have mine last, others need it now.

Another commented: “Why I should get the vaccine before police officers who are being spat/coughed at and are going from house to house is beyond me.”

A third said they’d already been offered their vaccine.

“Shocking, I am 40 with no underlying health conditions, not a carer or key worker and yet was yesterday offered the vaccine by my local GP surgery who are now rolling out to over 40s apparently,” they posted.

“I’m over 40, in good health and can work from home. Happy to have mine last, others need it now,” said another.

“This worries me. Don’t forget our already-delayed second doses,” another pleaded.

However, others seemed thrilled at the prospect of receiving the vaccine sooner than anticipated.

“Over 40s, cool, I will get my jab soon then,” said one.

