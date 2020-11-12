A new £5 test for COVID-19 could see Britain return to normal “within weeks”, it has been claimed.

The DIY test – much like a pregnancy test – gives results in just 15 minutes.

It’s being billed as a “freedom pass” and it could mean crowds would be able to return to sporting events, concerts and pubs by early next year.

A new £5 test for COVID-19 could see life return to normal "within weeks"

What do we know about the new £5 test?

The new £5 test has proved 95% accurate in picking up the most infectious individuals.

Trials also showed the test picked up more than three in four positive cases – the majority of which are currently being missed.

It’s predicted the new tests could cut transmission rates by 90%.

As a result, Government scientists have now said they pave the way for daily “freedom passes”.

Those who test negative would be allowed to return to busy bars (Credit: Pexels)

How will the ‘freedom passes’ work?

The new test could result in crowds returning to pubs, concerts and sporting events.

Tests would be carried out in the morning and, if negative, the person would be allowed to safely return to normal life.

One expert said they would be “confident” spending time in a crowd if everyone had taken the new £5 COVID-19 test.

Spectators could also return to football matches as a result of the tests (Credit: Pexels)

So how do I get a test?

Officials have offered 600,000 tests to 67 towns and cities as a “route out of lockdown”, The Sun reports.

As a result, millions more will be rolled out if a pilot scheme in Liverpool proves successful.

They will be detecting disease in large numbers of people who have never previously even received a test.

Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, said: “These inexpensive, easy-to-use tests can play a major role in our fight against COVID-19.

“They identify those who are likely to spread the disease and, when used systematically in mass testing, could reduce transmissions by 90%.”

Concerts could also make a comeback (Credit: Pexels)

He added: “They will be detecting disease in large numbers of people who have never previously even received a test.”

News of the new test comes hot on the heels of reports that a vaccination for the virus is on its way.

Some 10 million doses of the jab will be ready for use in the UK this year.

However, their use is dependant on the approval of the vaccination by following safety trials.

