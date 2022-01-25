Couples Therapy’s Mau might be the worst husband in the world judging by these tweets

Fans of BBC Two show Couples Therapy have branded Mau as the worst husband in the world.

Mau and his wife, Annie, have been married for 23 years, but Mau thinks they’re not compatible sexually.

The couple, who hail from Philadelphia in the US, visited Dr. Orna Guralnik‘s clinic to patch up their relationship.

Mau has not proved popular with Couples Therapy fans (Credit: iPlayer)

What’s wrong with Mau from Couples Therapy?

Last night’s (Monday 24 January) saw Annie confessing that she feels her husband is often dismissive towards her. He went on to tell Dr. Orna that he wasn’t dismissive.

Managing to be dismissive in the process.

Orna spoke to her clinical advisor about Mau, saying they’re getting nowhere as he doesn’t make use of anything she or Annie says.

She said: “It feels like I’m up against this armour of resistance.” Imagine being married to him!

A frustrated Dr. Orna went on to say that Mau wasn’t prepared to admit fault and that Annie was putting up with his behaviour to keep the peace in their marriage.

Even Dr. Orna was stunned (Credit: iPlayer)

Orna is clearly not a huge fan of Mau. Remember this is the man who called himself the easiest person to get along with.

And that all he wants from his marriage is no responsibility, all the sex he wants with no work on his part.

What a keeper.

What are viewers saying about Mau on Couples Therapy?

Dr. Orna isn’t alone in her apparent dislike for Mau either. Fans of the show have been tweeting about how awful he is. One viewer even called him the ‘worst human of all time’.

Others just can’t understand how their marriage has lasted so long.

“How did Annie stay with Mau for so long??? Watching Couples Therapy and he is such a gross gross guy,” wrote one fuming viewer.

Another said: “Mau from Couples Therapy is the most complete sociopath I’ve ever seen on television.”

“Mau off Couples Therapy is VILE,” opined another.

Another said: “Is anyone watching Couples Therapy? Because I have Opinions about Mau.” Spoiler – none of them are good.

“Mau in Couples Therapy. Yuk. Narcissist. Triggered,” wrote yet another.

Mau’s reputation clearly precedes him too as one viewer noted he’s already hated in the States.

“Apparently couples therapy just premiered in the UK?? And so people are rediscovering how Mau is the literal worst human of all time.”

Couples Therapy is a fly-on-the-wall documentary following four couples, including Annie and Mau, who have agreed to have their sessions televised.

Couples Therapy returns to BBC Two on Monday at 10pm