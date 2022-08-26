Carol Vorderman declares she’s a ‘very proud mum’ as she shares amazing news about daughter

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman has revealed she’s a proud mum.

The 61-year-old posted a sweet video on her Instagram feed to show her support for her daughter.

In the video, Carol’s daughter Katie is captured showcasing her work and knowledge to an audience.

Carol Vorderman on Instagram

The former Countdown host expressed her joy as she captioned the video: “PROUD MOTHER DAY.”

Carol took to Instagram and wrote in the caption: “Here is my daughter Dr Katie King Ph.D. And nanotechnologist presenting as lead a new project designed to help humanity with a specific medical research project in space.”

She continued: “Things happen differently up there…. very differently. And many alloys and proteins which simply cannot be made on the earth’s surface can be formed in space and then used down here for all our benefit.

“Katie has been researching the attachment of a new drug specifically to a cancer tumour using gold nano particles which once through clinical trials could mean the end of chemotherapy throughout the body.”

She added: “I’m a very proud mum.”

Carol’s fans were stunned by the news (Credit: ITV)

On Instagram the star’s fans commented their kind messages under the post.

One person commented: “Wow!! That’s amazing.”

“Amazing young woman, proud mum,” another wrote.

A third added: “She got her brains from you.”

Another fan branded the news “oustanding”.

Carol Vorderman celebrated her daughter on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Carol recently wowed her fans for a different reason.

Last week, she showed off an outfit for the Pride Of Britain Awards.

The video displayed her showing off her figure with her makeup artist posing alongside her.

Her makeup artist wrote: “Having a little fun with the gorgeous @carolvorders yesterday. I think I need to work on my ‘sexy/ sultry’ vibes but she’s got it nailed!”

In addition, the ceremony’s host Carol wore a tight jumper in pale pink which she paired up with a matching midi skirt.

Carol Vorderman’s weight loss

Earlier this month, Carol suprisingly revealed she dropped ‘over a dress size’ during her stay at a fitness retreat in Portugal.

During the retreat, Carol took to her Instagram to share her fitness journey with her fans and didn’t shy away from sharing updates.

