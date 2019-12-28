Corrie's Kate Ford teases dramatic hair change and fans can't get enough of it

Soap star Kate Ford has been pondering a dramatic change to her locks - and a majority of her Instagram reckon she shouldn't tear her hair out over the decision and just go for it.

The Tracy Barlow actress, 42, recently shared a snap from some Christmas celebrations in which she appears to have a fairly hefty chunk of cheese (with crackers) in front of her.

The cheese looks to be the right kind of hue for it to be Red Leicester - but even more eye-catching and striking in colour was the bright red wig placed on top of her head!

"Might go red next year," teased the Coronation Street star.

As Tracy, she's more used to sending other Corrie characters' hair grey (Credit: ITV)

But it seems the prospect of a huge dye job appealed to many of her social media followers, with dozens encouraging her to go through with the "red hot" and "fierce" move.

"Go on," urged one person.

"Loving the look Kate," commented another, giving her the thumbs up with an emoji.

Another fan who reckoned she could pull off the bright shade added: "Suits you Kate."

And yet another person echoed that thought, typing: "Red would really suit you."

However, despite the levels of enthusiasm for the big alteration, not everyone was convinced with one person claiming: "Please don't, Tracy Barlow looks crazy enough."

And another person laughed, posting several emojis alongside their comment: "Nooooo!"

