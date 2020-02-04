Corrie's Alison King reveals 'regret' over boozy NTAs appearance as she denies kissing Mikey North

Alison King has denied she kissed her Coronation Street co-star Mikey North at the National Television Awards.

At the weekend, a video was published by The Sun which appeared to show the pair kiss in the audience at the awards ceremony last week.

However, both Alison - who plays Carla Connor in the soap - and Gary Windass actor Mikey have denied they shared a kiss.

Alison has denied she kissed Mikey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A statement from Alison was given to MailOnline from a Coronation Street representative which read: "I would like to take this opportunity to say that, whilst it was obvious to see that regrettably I did have too much to drink at the National TV Awards, and chose to leave the event early, I did not kiss my co star Mikey North as has been reported."

It comes after Mikey told OK! Magazine: "I did not kiss my co-star Alison King during the recent National Television Awards.

"It is beyond ludicrous to suggest that I would or that I did. The grainy recording shows me simply speaking in her ear at what was a noisy public event."

It comes after a source claimed Alison was "mortified" over the alleged kiss.

A source claimed Alison was "mortified" over the alleged kiss (Credit: ITV)

The insider told The Sun: "Ali has no recollection of kissing Mikey. She is utterly mortified and points to the fact she could barely walk as her only defence.

"She's apologised to everyone who was there and has blamed it on the booze. She literally couldn't stand up. There's nothing going on with them and no prior history."

An onlooker previously claimed to the publication: "I was in the audience and Alison caught my eye because she looked like she’d had a few too many.

"She was waving her arms and looking rowdy. Then I noticed she started touching Mikey’s leg and before long they were ­holding hands.

"Suddenly they both leant in and started snogging. I couldn’t believe my eyes. He has a family and she’s engaged. It’s the last thing you expect to see."

Mikey insisted he and Alison were just talking (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alison became engaged last year after her partner David Stuckey popped the question.

Meanwhile, Mikey is married to his wife Rachael Isherwood and they have two children together.

