Corrie's Alan Halsall and family pose in matching festive pyjamas as he gives fans a peek at his "magical" Christmas

Alan Halsall has told fans he has had a "magical" Christmas with his girlfriend Tisha Merry, daughter Sienna-Rae and his family and friends.

The Coronation Street actor, 37, gave his 176,000 Instagram followers a look at his festive celebrations - and how his guests all matched in their seasonal jim jams!

Tyrone Dobbs star Alan shared several snaps showing him looking very happy with Tisha, Sienna-Rae and also six others of his nearest and dearest as they posed on the stairs next to a huge Christmas tree in their cosy-looking nightwear, warming the hearts of his supporters.

He sweetly captioned the shots: "I think as you grow older your Christmas list gets shorter because the things you want cannot be bought...

"What a beautiful Christmas Day this year having my 2 gorgeous girls, my family and friends around me made it so magical!!!"

Fans were bowled over by his words, with thousands giving his post a 'Like' and dozens dropping heart emojis throughout the comments section.

I honestly don't want this festive period to end!

"What a wonderful thing to say and so very, very true," gushed one commenter, overwhelmed by the Christmas love.

"Awhhh you deserve the best of everything, gorgeous pictures darlin," added another impressed fan.

And another supporter concurred: "Couldn’t agree more @alanhalsall it’s family and friends that really mean the most to us in the end."

Former soap regular Tisha also uploaded many of the same images to her Insta account and declared this Christmas to be her favourite ever.

"I honestly don’t want this festive period to end!" she wrote.

"Christmas 2019 has been the best one yet. Between my family and Al’s, we’ve all made the best memories.

"Time is so precious and it feels so good to spend it with all my loved ones."

