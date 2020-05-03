Corrie actor Sue Cleaver was knocked out after being punched for real by co-star

Corrie actor Sue Cleaver has revealed she was once knocked out after a co-star punched her.

The Eileen Grimshaw alter ego was filming a scene with Judy Holt when she was knocked out cold when the other actress misjudged a fight scene.

Sue was knocked out in this scene (Credit: ITV)

Judy played Lesley - wife of Eileen's then firefighter boyfriend Paul Kershaw, played by Tony Hirst.

Sue told the Mirror: "Judy's character had Alzheimer's. She punched me, misjudged it and I got knocked out cold on the floor.

"I had to visit the hospital to get checked out - she was mortified."

And more than that - though the show couldn't use the footage of Sue being knocked out - they could use the sound.

Sue added: "When it went out on screen they used the real sound from the punch on the show."

The actress will soon celebrate her 20th anniversary of joining the soap and there's one way she wants to celebrate - with her on-screen son Ryan Thomas returning.

Will Ryan Thomas return to Corrie?

Sue admitted she has been trying to tempt him back to Weatherfield.

She said: "I'd love Ryan Thomas to come back and I do keep badgering him all the time.

"But he's become a social media influencer and he's just had another baby, who I haven't met yet because we are in lockdown.

Ryan plays Jason in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

"But I'll be on his case for the rest of eternity, though."

The actress particularly enjoys her time on the set of cab firm Streetcars when she is filming Corrie scene.

She revealed she and Simon Gregson used to pen "X-rated and stupid" notes to one another in a big black book, until a producer discovered it.

She added to Inside Soap magazine: "For years in Streetcars, on the switch, there was a big black book, and Simon Gregson and I used to write messages to each other and leave them in there.

"They could be a bit X-rated and stupid, then one day the producer saw it.

"He put a smiley face at the bottom, and wrote, 'See me!' Then weirdly the book disappeared."

