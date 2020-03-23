Coronavirus: 12-year-old girl with no pre-existing conditions fighting for her life on ventilator

A 12-year-old girl is "fighting for her life" on a ventilator after testing positive for coronavirus.

In a stark warning to parents around the globe, the youngster's family have said that she does not have any pre-existing conditions.

The girl – called Emma – is being treated in hospital in America after being diagnosed with pneumonia on March 15.

Staff at a hospital in America are treating a 12-year-old girl who has tested positive for coronavirus (Credit: Cover Images/stock picture)

Her cousin Justin Anthony told TV network CNN that his family has no idea how she contracted the disease as she has no pre-existing conditions and has not recently travelled to any foreign country.

He said Emma – who is currently in hospital in Atlanta – tested positive for coronavirus on Friday night (March 20).

On Saturday, she was said to be in a stable condition on a ventilator at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite Hospital.

The girl is in hospital fighting for her life on a ventilator (Credit: Pexels)

A hospital rep revealed: "The patient remains in isolation, and we have consistently used appropriate precautions. Additional details will not be released due to patient privacy laws."

However, Emma's cousin revealed her mother had allowed him to release details of her daughter's condition to the press in a bid to warn other children that they too are at risk of contracting COVID-19.

He said: "I know first hand how dangerous it is. Here's a 12 year old fighting for her life. People need to practice social distancing. People need to take care of their children."

In a Facebook post on March 21, he said Emma started "coughing blood and her lungs got worse and she had a transfusion".

He added: "They then had to put a central line to her heart. Her vitals are better today but she's on a ventilator and unable to breath on her own."

He asked his followers to "pray for her recovery".

Over in the States, there are currently 35,070 active cases of coronavirus, with 458 reported deaths.

In the UK, an 18-year-old boy – who was being treated for pre-existing conditions – has become the youngest person to succumb to the virus.

The tragic news was reported last night after he passed away in a hospital in Coventry.

As of Monday morning (March 23), the UK death toll stood at 281.

Some 458 people in the States have died from coronavirus (Credit: Pexels)

UK schools are now closed to all but the children of key workers, while members of the public are urged to respect new social distancing rules.

