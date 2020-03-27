Scientists claim infecting healthy volunteers with coronavirus could 'shave months off' vaccine development

Volunteers will reportedly be paid thousands as they put their health on the line in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Daily Star, participants will receive £3,500 in exchange for being infected with a form of the bug in efforts to create a vaccine.

Would you volunteer to help with a coronavirus vaccine? (Credit: pexels.com)

The tabloid claims medical company Hvivo will enlist those willing to be injected with milder strains of coronavirus, that are not COVID-19, in an east London lab.

It is thought the experimental research will involve batches of 24 volunteers exposed to the 0C43 and 229E strains of the virus at Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Centre in Whitechapel.

The newspaper adds these strains are thought to cause very mild respiratory symptoms, unlike the deadly as COVID-19.

[We are at the] forefront of the fight against the outbreak.

The human guinea pigs will have to be isolated from friends and family for two weeks and their diet will be restricted.

It is also thought they will undergo a number of nasal swab and blood test examinations, with staff equipped with protective clothing will collect any dirty tissues infected by the volunteers.

Trials will see volunteers isolate for weeks (Credit: pexels.com)

Plans 'will need approval'

However, it is believed the plans will have to be given the go ahead by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency before testing can begin.

And the Star also reports Chinese pharmaceuticals firms are keeping tabs on Hvivo’s plans and might invest in the experiment.

Cathal Friel, executive chairman of Hvivo’s parent company Open Orphan, is quoting as saying the company is at the "forefront of the fight against the outbreak".

According to the World Health Organisation, there are currently over 20 coronavirus vaccines in development across the globe.

Harvard study

Meanwhile scientists, led by Harvard University, claim infecting healthy volunteers could 'shave months off' vaccine development.

In their paper, they explained: "Challenging volunteers with this live virus risks inducing severe disease and possibly even death.

"However, we argue that such studies, by accelerating vaccine evaluation, could reduce the global burden of coronavirus-related mortality and morbidity."

UK death toll

As of yesterday, Thursday March 26, the UK death toll due to coronavirus stands at 578.

Some 113 further deaths were announced as the total number of cases in the UK was confirmed as 11,658.

London remains the worst hit area with more than 3,000 confirmed cases.

There is also speculation that half of the UK population could have contracted the virus already as only those who have to go to hospital are routinely screened for it.

