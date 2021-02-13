Ruth Langsford has revealed she’s had the coronavirus vaccine in a heartfelt post on social media.

The 60-year-old This Morning and Loose Women presenter took to Instagram to thank staff and volunteers at her local vaccination centre.

While the presenter said it was one step on the road to seeing her beloved mum again, there was no word on whether husband Eamonn Holmes has had his jab yet.

Ruth was very thankful (Credit: ITV)

Ruth was delighted to receive the coronavirus vaccine

Ruth shared an image that showed her sitting with a mask on, receiving her jab from a vaccinator.

She captioned the image: “JUST HAD MY VACCINE!! Feel SO grateful.

“Thought it was a scam message at first as I wasn’t expecting to be called until March!

Read more: ITV announces Eamonn and Ruth will return to This Morning following Friday axe

“Thank you everybody, staff & volunteers, at the vaccination centre in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey… a quick, well organised and very friendly experience. The jab took seconds and was painless.

Thank you @stephanieshervington for being so lovely… you & your colleagues are doing an amazing job.

“Another step forward to being able to see my mum again I hope. Thank you @nhsengland @astrazeneca @oxford_uni #covid #vaccine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

How did Ruth’s followers react?

It didn’t take long for her celeb pals to leave messages of support.

Dancing On Ice judge John Barrowman, This Morning colleague Lisa Snowden, Loose Women star Saira Khan and Gaby Roslin all left heart and hands-in-the-air emojis.

Even Katie Price chipped in with her own set of celebratory emojis.

You’re very lucky. I’m older than yourself and I’ve heard nothing.

However, one fan lameted: “You’re very lucky. I’m older than yourself and I’ve heard nothing.”

Another follower wrote: “Hope you get to see your mum soon!”

Ruth was emotional (Credit: ITV)

Ruth hasn’t seen her mum since March last year

Earlier on in February, Ruth became emotional when she told Loose Women viewers that she could not see her mum, who is in a care home.

She told viewers: “This is very close to my heart because my mum has not been out of her care home since March.

Read more: Loose Women: Ruth Langsford reveals real reason she hasn’t been on show

“I’ve seen my mum through a window, I phone her all the time but I haven’t physically touched her.”

Meanwhile, Ruth’s 61-year-old husband Eamonn has not confirmed whether he has had his vaccine yet.