Millions of Brits have already had a coronavirus vaccine and many more are expected to over the next few months.

During the pandemic, many people have came up with conspiracies about the virus and now the vaccines have sparked more wild theories.

Here are the craziest theories about the COVID-19 jab.

Millions of Brits have already had a coronavirus vaccine (Credit: Pexels.com)

The vaccine contains alcohol or meat

This wild theory has already been shut down by many experts and doctors.

False claims that the vaccines contain particular animal produce or alcohol have caused people in ethnic minority communities in the UK to reject it.

Professor Beate Kampmann cleared up the rumours on Monday’s edition of This Morning.

Professor Beate Kampmann shut down one theory about the vaccine (Credit: ITV)

She said: “It is definitely fake news. What we have to assure people is that there’s no animal products.

“There is a minute amount of what we call ethanol which is point zero, zero, zero two milligrams in both vaccines as a preservative.

“That is less than in a banana or in a slice of toast.”

When asked if it can alter people’s DNA, Professor Kampmann said: “Definitely not.”

There’s been many claims about the coronavirus vaccine (Credit: Unsplash)

A volunteer in the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial died

Another theory claimed one of the first people in a UK COVID-19 vaccine trial had died.

However, this was false news and the participant, Dr Elisa Granato, is very much alive.

BBC’s medical editor Fergus Walsh tweeted last year: “Fake news has been circulating on social media that the first volunteer in the Oxford vaccine trial has died.

“This is not true! I spent several minutes this morning chatting with Elisa Granato via Skype. She is very much alive and told me she is feeling ‘absolutely fine.'”

Bill Gates denied claims the jab would be used to track people (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The vaccine will implant microchips into people

One wild conspiracy claimed the vaccine would implant a microchip into people.

A video which circulated social media claimed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who funds vaccine research, would use the jab to track people.

In a video, Mr Gates denied the vaccines are a way of “microchipping” people.

In addition, the Gates Foundation has called the claims “false”.

Dr Phillipa shut down claims the vaccine can cause infertility (Credit: ITV)

The jab could cause infertility

This theory left many women worried about having the vaccine.

However, the claims have been shut down by experts and doctors who said the vaccine doesn’t affect fertility.

Dr Philippa Kaye explained on This Morning in December: “This is a prime example of when a tiny bit of scientific fact is taken out of context.

“What we would imagine is that if there was going to be a problem with fertility or pregnancy we would have already seen problems with pregnant women.

“For example a miscarriage in the first trimester when they got the virus.

“We haven’t seen that at all and there’s no reason to think this vaccine will have an impact on fertility later on in life.”

