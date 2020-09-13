Coronavirus could cause over four million Brits to shield in the coming weeks.

This comes after the UK has witnessed a staggering increase in coronavirus cases.

The government is reportedly particularly concerned about the increase in COVID-19 cases in care homes.

A leaked Department of Health memo states that cases are rapidly spreading in care home once again.

The news comes after thousands of Brits have headed back to work (Credit: Unsplash)

Coronavirus cases in care homes are said to be soaring

Earlier this year thousands of elderly Brits lost their lives to coronavirus – and the government are seemingly determined to prevent this from reoccurring.

A Whitehall source claims that those high at risk could be forced to return to shielding.

The source told The Telegraph: “If the rate is so concerning across the whole of England, we are prepared to do it on a blanket basis.”

This ‘blanket basis’ could mean over four million British people would have to shield.

A vaccine for COVID-19 is not available to the public yet (Credit: Unsplash)

The most vulnerable could be forced to shield

And according to the same report, those most at risk will be deciphered according to age, sex, weight and underlying health conditions.

It is generally believed those at greatest risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 are the elderly, obese and those with preexisting health conditions.

There has been a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, however the death count has remained low.

On Saturday, 3,497 people tested positive for the virus, the highest Saturday rate since May.

Over four million Brits may have to shield (Credit: Unsplash)

The new six-person limit could disrupt Christmas for many

Coronavirus wards are expected to reopen in the coming weeks, including the Nightingale Hospitals.

As of Monday (September 14), groups larger than six can no longer meet.

Cash fines could be issued to those disobeying the new rule.

Boris Johnson said this new limit could go on for at least six months – surpassing Christmas.

A Department of Health spokesperson said: “We keep all aspects of our response to the pandemic under review and in line with the advice of our scientific and medical experts.

“Shielding for the clinically extremely vulnerable has been paused since the start of August in most of the country while average rates of coronavirus remain low.

“Shielding is still advised in specific areas of the country where prevalence of the virus is higher.”

