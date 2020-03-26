Coronavirus: UK police establish checkpoints to stop drivers making non-essential journeys

As the UK coronavirus lockdown continues, police have reportedly set up road checkpoints to put a stop to people making non-essential journeys.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed it has implemented checkpoints to quiz drivers on where they are going and why.

The force's Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker said: "The new and significant restrictions [...] spell out very clearly what each and every one of us must do to save lives.

Police all over the UK are reportedly stopping drivers via checkpoints (Credit: Pixabay)

"The message is clear and the warning stark. Stay at home, save lives.

A 'simple' way to directly save lives

"These are the lives of the people we know and love. Our partners, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, grandparents."

Mike also said Brits are in a position where "simple actions" will "directly" save lives.

Police dispersing groups of people in Shepherd's Bush, London this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

North Yorkshire Police said it will not announce the locations of its checkpoints. They could appear anywhere at any time.

It follows reports that police throughout Britain have been taking Prime Minister Boris Johnson's lockdown more seriously than some drivers - and are determined to enforce the restrictions.

Police making checks all over the country

According to LADBible, police in Cornwall are among those making checks on whether or not drivers' journeys are essential.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police told the publication: "Today in Cornwall a number of neighbourhood patrols have carried out stop checks on vehicles travelling within the county.

"The purpose of these checks is to engage with the public and [ensure] people have considered if their journey is essential."

The message is clear and the warning stark. Stay at home, save lives.

The spokesperson added that the purpose of the stops is also "to prepare communities" for the new police powers coming into play.

According to DevonLive, one driver was stopped on Tuesday (March 24) as they towed a caravan on the A38.

Car towing caravan stopped on A38. They felt today to be the right time to move their caravan from one town to another. Apparently the instructions weren’t simple enough. Advised they will be fined if this continues in the coming days! 3656/2743 #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDー19 — Alliance Roads Policing📱+🚗=❌ (@RoadPolAlliance) March 24, 2020

A tweet from one police account said the driver felt it was the right time to move the caravan, adding: "Apparently the instructions weren't simple enough."

Other Twitter users tweeted about police stopping vehicles all over the country, including in Portsmouth, the West Midlands, Fife and elsewhere.

