Coronavirus: 'Many' UK petrol stations will be 'forced to close' during lockdown

Many UK petrol stations will be "forced to close" in a matter of weeks. It comes as the coronavirus lockdown impacts demand for fuel.

The majority of Brits are staying home after being told not to drive unless it's entirely necessary. And now a trade association has issued a dire warning.

The Petrol Retailers Association has said the resulting decline in sales has made many petrol stations unprofitable.

Trade bosses have warned petrol stations will close (Credit: Unsplash)

And filling stations in rural areas are particularly vulnerable. This is because demand has declined the most in these areas.

The PRA said in a statement: "Many petrol stations will have to close in the coming weeks, as sales of fuel dry up and their businesses become unviable."

The organisation represents the UK's independent fuel retailers. These make up 70 per cent of UK petrol stations.

Supermarket garages unaffected

It advised motorists to check their petrol station is still open before visiting.

It also said it will attempt to keep a "strategic network of petrol stations" open across the country.

Prices are the lowest they have been since records began (Credit: BP)

Garages linked to supermarkets – such as BP and Marks & Spencer – are likely to continue operating as normal.

The statement comes as government figures show an enormous decline in car use since Boris Johnson announced strict movement restrictions on Brits.

Many petrol stations will have to close as sales of fuel dry up and their businesses become unviable.

Since the UK lockdown, road traffic has dropped to just a quarter of its normal volume.

This has therefore resulted in a drop in fuel consumption of more than 70%.

Some good news

However, there was one piece of good news for people such as key workers who use their cars to commute to work.

Fuel prices have seen their biggest weekly drop since records began in 2003.

Garages linked to supermarkets won't be affected (Credit: Unsplash)

The average price of a litre of petrol fell by 8p to £1.12 in the week days to Monday (March 30).

While diesel prices dropped 4p to £1.19.

In a bid to attract customers to their stations, some independent retailers are now pricing their petrol at less than £1 per litre.

