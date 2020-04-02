Coronavirus: Latest on when Government will update us on lockdown – and what is likely to happen

The UK is a little over a week into its partial lockdown as authorities fight to contain the spread of coronavirus, and as yet there is no end in sight.

In a matter of weeks, life has changed dramatically for people all over the country. Many have either lost their jobs or been placed on furlough, while more are working from home.

Others, frontline workers in the most essential roles during the pandemic, continue to risk their lives every day to keep the country running.

When will we get an update on the lockdown end?

What is the latest on when Government will update us on lockdown? (Credit: Spartacus / SplashNews.com)

There isn't yet any real clarity on when the UK lockdown will end.

The government is refusing the speculate on a time frame at this point, beyond suggesting it could take around three months.

Read more: Scientists claim infecting healthy volunteers with coronavirus could 'shave months off' vaccine development

Other officials have said it could be as long as six months before the UK returns to normal.

Earlier this week, Dr Jenny Harries warned Brits against viewing the pandemic as something that will simply blow over.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England said at a Downing Street press conference: "The issue of the three weeks is for us to review where we are and see if we've had an impact on the slope of that curve.

Dr Jenny Harries said it could be six months before the UK returns to normal (Credit: Downing Street / YouTube)

"If we are successful, we will have squashed the top of that curve, which is brilliant. But we must not then suddenly revert to our normal way of living. That would be quite dangerous."

And speaking at No.10 yesterday (April 1), Public Health England's Prof Yvonne Doyle said the government would be reviewing the current lockdown after Easter.

What is likely to happen when lockdown restrictions lift?

It isn't known for sure what will happen once authorities relax the lockdown measures. There are a number of possible scenarios.

If antibody testing revealed a large majority of the UK population had already been infected, restrictions could lift and people's lives get back to normal.

The UK is currently only in a partial lockdown (Credit: Spartacus / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Best BBC, ITV and Channel 4 shows to see us through lockdown this spring

Another option is for quarantine measures to relax as the number of hospital patients drops following the peak of the pandemic.

But any or all of the social distancing measures could be implemented again if the number of coronavirus cases were to climb.

In another, the lockdown could continue until authorities roll out a vaccine for the general population.

But with development, testing and regulatory approval yet to be completed on a vaccine, one isn't like to be ready for some time. Pharma giant Johnson and Johnson recently said a vaccine could be ready by early 2021.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.