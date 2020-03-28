Coronavirus: UK has its biggest jump yet as death toll rises to 759

The death toll in the UK from coronavirus has leapt up to its highest yet with 181 new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

That is a rate of one person dying every eight minutes.

It takes the total number of UK deaths from COVID-19 to 759.

Despite glorious weather, London landmarks were deserted yesterday (Credit: Splash News)

On Friday, 168 deaths were recorded in England. There were eight deaths in Scotland, six deaths in Wales and three deaths in Northern Ireland.

Stay at home

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK is 14,579.

The death toll and confirmed cases are totted up and released to the public at the end of every day.

Meanwhile, advice continues to be that people should leave the house only for exercise, to go to work if they are in the key worker group or cannot work from home, or to get essential supplies.

People have been advised to stay at home, leaving usually bustling streets completely empty (Credit: Splash News)

The coronavirus death toll includes a 29-year-old, the youngest victim yet in the UK, and four people with no underlying health conditions.

Death toll more than 100

This is the first time that the death toll has surged by more than 100 in a day.

Among them was GP Dr Habib Zaidi, who had been in self-isolation for a week after suffering from coronavirus symptoms.

Hundreds of tests will now be rolled out for frontline NHS staff starting with critical care doctors and nurses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and health secretary Matt Hancock are also self-isolating after testing positive for the virus.

Boris Johnson, 55, said he had experienced mild symptoms over the past 24 hours but would continue to lead the government's response to the pandemic while working from his Downing Street home.

Mr Hancock said his symptoms were also mild and he was working from home.

Tests will now be rolled out for NHS staff as the number of infections continues to rise (Credit: Splash News)

London's ExCel centre is now being prepared as a field hospital to deal with the rise in cases.

Deaths and confirmed cases in the UK have been doubling every three days.

Meanwhile, Wuhan in China has partly reopened since the coronavirus crisis, as cases continue to fall.

Experts say it is not known if the UK will follow the same trajectory as other countries, but social distancing will help to contain the spread of the killer virus.

