Coronavirus: Researchers fear UK will become worst hit country in Europe with 66,000 deaths by July

It's feared the UK could become the worst hit country in Europe during the coronavirus pandemic - and see as many as 66,000 deaths.

New research claims that the deadly COVID-19 is likely to kill 151,680 people across the continent.

That's according to modelling from the University of Washington School of Medicine's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Overtaking other nations

While Britain continues to remain behind nations such as France, Spain and Italy in terms of deaths, researchers fear the UK could dramatically overtake those country's by July.

The team at Washington University believe the UK will have suffered close to half (44 per cent) of all the coronavirus fatalities in Europe by then. That amounts to around 66,000 people, compared with 20,000 in Italy.

The number of deaths will exceed our projections.

The modelling also predicts that France and Spain will likewise suffer devastating losses, predicting death tolls of 15,000 and 19,000 respectively.

One of the modelling's key considerations was each nation's intensive care unit capacity.

Christopher Murray, a researcher in global and public health at the University of Washington, was the lead author.

Expecting a 'foreboding'

He said of the findings, as reported by the Daily Mail: "We are expecting a foreboding few weeks for people in many parts of Europe. It seems likely the number of deaths will exceed our projections for the United States."

As of Tuesday (April 7) morning, the UK coronavirus death toll stood at 5,373.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among the Brits currently in intensive care with COVID-19.

The Prime Minister went into hospital with the bug over the weekend, as he still had symptoms some 10 days after his diagnosis.

Last night (Monday, April 6), Downing Street confirmed doctors had moved him to an ICU has his symptoms had "worsened".

They said: "The condition of the Prime Minister has worsened. On the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

"The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."

