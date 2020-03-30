Coronavirus: Tesco store introduces one-item limit on essentials such as bread and milk

Tesco is reportedly clamping down on stockpiling in the coronavirus pandemic with one-item limit on essentials.

The Sunday Times reported that a Tesco Express in east London was only allowing one item per head on products such as bread, milk and eggs.

A Tesco store has introduced a one-item limit on some essentials (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Man charged with murder as wife is killed during coronavirus lockdown

For now, individual stores are reportedly in charge of such measures.

But supermarket chain Tesco refused to rule out making the one-item rule more widespread.

At the discretion of individual stores

Originally, it had a five-item limit on all its products. The company later cut that number to just three of any item.

Tesco refused to rule out making the one-item rule more widespread (Credit: SplashNews.com)

There are limits of two per customer on products like toilet rolls and painkillers.

Online orders, meanwhile, are limited to 80 items per transaction.

It comes amid reports the government has issued its first emergency food parcels to those considered most vulnerable.

Food parcels on the way

Teams delivered an initial 2,000 food parcels to the doorsteps of people in isolation for 12 weeks because of the pandemic.

The government said it expects to deliver 50,000 of the parcels in the coming week.

However, as 1.5 million people are isolating for three months, the number of deliveries is likely to rise.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick accompanied a food parcel delivery in Kent.

Not seen since the Second World War.

He said the deliveries are just the beginning of the government's "extraordinary steps" supporting the "most clinically vulnerable".

He continued: "We will support these people at this difficult time, and the scale of an operation like that has not been seen since the Second World War."

Mr Jenrick used similar language when he confirmed that the government had put all parts of the UK on "emergency footing".

Speaking at No.10 yesterday (Sunday, March 29), the cabinet minister said the status was unlike anything since World War II.

Robert Jenrick addressed the nation from Downing Street on Sunday (Credit: Downing Street / YouTube)

Read more: Holly Willoughby 'salutes the NHS' as she presents Monday's This Morning in a blue blouse

He explained that the government was creating "strategic co-ordination centres" across the UK.

He said: "We are bringing together senior members of the emergency services... to lead communities through this challenging period."

Speaking further, the Housing Secretary said each group contained armed forces personnel and "military planners".

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.