Coronavirus: 'Beautiful' 19 year old killed herself because she couldn't face isolation

Tragic teen Emily Owen is thought to have killed herself after fearing isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 19 year old – who was autistic – has been described by family and friends as "beautiful, funny and charming".

Emily, from Norfolk, died in hospital on Sunday (March 22) after attempting to take her own life on March 18.

Tragic teen Emily attempted suicide over the coronavirus crisis (Credit: JustGiving)

Tragic Emily, who worked as a waitress, is said to have been struggling to come to terms with the fact her "world was closing in".

She also didn't like her "plans being cancelled and being stuck inside".

Her devastated family said the teen was concerned about coronavirus and the "mental health impacts of isolation".

A JustGiving page has been set up by the King's Arms pub in Shouldham, where Emily worked.

We are all absolutely devastated but immensely proud of everything she achieved in her life.

All proceeds will go to the Norfolk and Waveney branch of Mind.

"Difficult message to share"

"This is an incredibly difficult message for us to share with you," the page reads.

"Our beautiful, funny, charming and talented team mate Emily tried to take her own life on Wednesday. She has been in critical care since then," it stated.

Sadly, it added: "The decision has been made today to turn off her life-support tomorrow afternoon (21st March), which gives the hospital time to prepare for organ donation, something she signed up for when she was only 12 years old."

It continued: "That sums her up, always so caring and thoughtful about other people."

Three children will now benefit from the gift of life thanks to Emily's wish to donate her organs.

The staff added Emily would have wanted people to check in on their loved ones "in these very difficult times".

"She believed the fear of the unknown may drive them over the edge and was planning on volunteering to help these people," it added.

"When the time comes, and you can do volunteering, please do so with Emily in your mind and heart," the post concluded.

Family pay tribute

The page has so far raised in excess of £3,000.

Emily's 21-year-old sister Annabel also paid tribute online, The Sun reports.

She said: "Emily was very concerned about coronavirus itself but more concerned about the mental health impact of isolation and the fear of the unknown."

Emily's sister Annabel paid tribute to the teen (Credit: JustGiving)

Annabel added: "We are all absolutely devastated but immensely proud of everything she achieved in her life."

The family also revealed that Emily had suffered from "high-functioning autism". They said they wanted people to know that the condition comes in "all shapes and sizes".

"To many people Emily was a really fun, energetic, happy girl. But only a few were aware of the many years of internal battles she had," Annabel said.

To donate in Emily's memory, visit the JustGiving page here.

