Coronavirus: Boy, 13, with no underlying conditions becomes Britain's youngest victim as he dies alone in isolation

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab has become the youngest person in Britain to die from coronavirus.

He was just 13.

Ismail, from Brixton, London, died alone at King's College Hospital on Monday (March 30).

A 13-year-old boy has died and therefore become Britain's youngest victim (Credit: Pixabay/stock picture)

Because of the nature of the virus, family were unable to visit or say final goodbyes.

Ismail is not thought to have suffered from any underlying health conditions, however.

"Beyond devastated"

His family have said they are "beyond devastated" at his passing.

The teen recently lost his father to cancer.

His family said: "Ismail started showing symptoms and had difficulties breathing. He was admitted to Kings College Hospital."

He sadly he died without any family members close by.

It continued: "He was put on a ventilator and put into an induced coma but sadly died."

However, due to COVID-19's infectious nature, Ismail died alone in isolation (Credit: Unsplash)

They concluded: "To our knowledge he had no underlying health conditions. We are beyond devastated."

The hospital said: "Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. Our thoughts are with the family at this time."

"Tested positive"

Mark Stephenson of Madinah College, where Ismail's sister works, said: "Ismail was tested positive for coronavirus."

He added: "They have not released the body as the coroner wants to do an autopsy. I'm assuming due to his young age and not having underlying conditions."

The college has started a GoFundMe page to pay for Ismail's funeral.

Britain announced its darkest day in the coronavirus battle (Credit: Unsplash)

It states: "It is with great sadness we announce the brother of one of our teachers has passed away due to being infected with COVID-19."

It adds: "Ismail was only 13 without any pre-existing health conditions. Sadly he died without any family members close by due to the highly infectious nature of COVID-19."

So far, the page has raised in excess of £53,000, far exceeding the original target of £4k.

Darkest day

His death came as Britain announced its darkest day in the coronavirus battle.

There were 381 deaths and 3,009 cases confirmed on Tuesday (March 31).

Therefore, that took the UK death toll to 1,789.

To donate to Ismail's GoFundMe page, click here.

