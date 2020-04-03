Coronavirus symptoms: Aching muscles could be sign of most serious COVID-19 cases'

Coronavirus symptoms include a dry cough and fever - doctors have warned of these signs for weeks. But now new research suggests that aching muscles could be a sign of the most serious cases.

US researchers believe those suffering with very sore muscles could battle the worst cases of the deadly bug.

Coronavirus symptoms that include joint ache could be very serious (Credit: Pixabay)

And the outlet also claims the same coronavirus patients could go on to develop severe respiratory disease.

This coronavirus symptom is not currently on the list of main signs of the killer virus in Britain.

The two key symptoms specified by the NHS that may indicate coronavirus are a high temperature and a new cough.

But The Sun claims New York University researchers have analysed records from 53 hospitalised coronavirus patients in China.

Reports suggest the majority of those people were in their 30s or 40s, with nearly two thirds being male.

Clinician Megan Coffee reportedly said the study intends to "assist doctors in that first stage" of identification.

'15% of coronavirus suffers experience aches'

Deep muscle aches can involve ligaments, tendons and other soft tissue that connect muscles, bones and organs.

About 15% of coronavirus patients experienced joint pain, according to the World Health Organization.

It is claimed the aches are caused by cytokines. These are chemicals released by the body as it fights the coronavirus infection.

And level changes of enzyme ALT and haemoglobin could also be key indicators of potential severe respiratory disease.

But Ms Coffee reportedly said that determining whether a coronavirus patient may deteriorate could help hospitals with tough decisions.

"Hospitals are just so overstretched that if someone doesn’t immediately need oxygen they may not be able to find a place for them," she said.

"But they might be able to say, 'You really need to check back in tomorrow.'"

'Not trying to replace doctors' decisions'

Clinical assistant professor Anasse Bari added: "We're not by any means trying to replace doctors’ decisions.

"We just want to arm doctors with tools to see quickly if this is a severe case and predict outcomes."

Last week a university lecturer warned there could be a 'delay' in coronavirus symptoms.

