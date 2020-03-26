Coronavirus: Supermarket has to throw out £30k of goods after woman coughs on them

A woman who coughed on food in a supermarket caused workers worried about coronavirus contamination to have to throw away goods worth almost £30K.

The prank went disastrously wrong as staff decided they could not take the risk that the goods were uncontaminated and decided to throw them all away. Police were called.

In a scandalous Facebook post, co-owner of the US store Gerrity's, Joe Fasula, detailed exactly what had happened.

"At 2:20 PM today, I got a call from our Hanover Township store. The manager informed me that a woman, who is known to be a problem in the community, came in to the store and proceeded to purposely cough on our fresh produce, and a small section of our bakery, meat case and grocery," he wrote.

"While there is little doubt this woman was doing it as a very twisted prank, we will not take any chances with the health and well-being of our customers.

"We had no choice but to throw out all product she came in contact with. Working closely with the Hanover Township health inspector, we identified every area that she was in, we disposed of the product and thoroughly cleaned and disinfected everything."

He went on to say that the loss of the food thrown away was estimated to be in the region of $35,000, the equivalent of £30k.

"We are checking to see if our insurance company will cover it, but even if they do, our rates will surely go up next year.," he said. "I am also absolutely sick to my stomach about the loss of food.

"While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing.

"Our incredible team did the best they could to get the woman out of the store as fast as possible."

He said the police were called, and the case has now been referred to the District Attorney's office, who will decide whether or not to continue criminal proceedings. They will also test the woman to see if she does in fact have coronavirus.

"The only silver lining to this travesty is that it gave us the unfortunate opportunity to test our protocols and demonstrate how seriously we take your safety. At one point, we had over 15 employees involved in the disposal and clean up," the co-owner wrote.

