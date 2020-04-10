Coronavirus: Sun worshippers flout lockdown rules to hit the beach as temperatures soar

Coronavirus sun worshippers today hit the beach in Brighton, flouting the UK lockdown measures.

Pictures showed police attempting to move the so-called "covidiots" on.

The warm weather on Good Friday (April 10) tempted many Brits to the coast.

Pictures showed Brits paddling in the sea and meeting up with friends on the beach.

The recent warm weather has made Brits flout lockdown rules (Credit: Hugo Michiels/LNP/Shutterstock)

Government advice is to stay at home and stay safe.

A video taken on the Sussex beach even went viral.

It showed dozens of people on the beach, basking in the sunshine and taking advantage of the warm weather.

While temperatures this weekend are expected to be the highest so far this year, Brits are being urged to stick to their one hour of daily outdoor exercise.

There are strict lockdown rules in place and we should be abiding by them, not breaking them.

The Sun reports one Brighton resident was "furious" to spot "hundreds" of people sitting down on the beach and sunbathing.

Dean Roberts said: "People just don't realise the dangers. I get that the weather is nice, but there are strict lockdown rules in place and we should be abiding by them, not breaking them."

Brits were out in Southend last weekend (Credit: Splash News)

He added: "Police are going in convoys shouting through a megaphone to get people away from the sea."

Another man, Jimmy Muitt, said he was out cycling when he noticed hundreds on the beach.

He said: "I was cycling along the seafront and noticed hundreds of people walking up and down the beach without a care in the world. I take it the government's staying at home statement doesn't apply to these selfish people."

The pictures come as Dominic Raab pleaded with Brits to observe the lockdown measures and stay at home over the sun-soaked Easter weekend.

Don't ruin it now

The foreign secretary said in the daily press conference: "Let's not ruin it now."

He said after almost three weeks of lockdown "we are starting to see the impact of the sacrifices we've all made".

Raab said it was still "too early" to lift the restrictions.

Dominic Raab urged Brits to stay at home (Credit: Splash News)

A decision on whether to ease the lockdown measures would not come until "the end of next week".

"Let's not undo the gains we've made, let's not waste the sacrifices so many people have made," he said.

"We mustn't give the coronavirus a second chance to kill more people and to hurt our country," he added.

