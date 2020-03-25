Coronavirus: Are dentists open and what will they treat during lockdown?

Brits who get toothache and other minor dental complaints during the coronavirus pandemic may have to wait to see their dentist.

The British Dental Association has advised dentists to close their doors to all but emergency patients.

While the government has told Brits to "access medical assistance remotely, wherever possible", it is yet to issue guidelines to dentists.

The BDA's advice comes after Boris Johnson ordered a lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Brits are told to stay at home during the pandemic wherever possible.

Social distancing measures are also in place, making an appointment with the dentist tricky.

Things such as routine fillings, root canals and scaling and polishing will be completely stopped.

Emergencies only

The only exception will occur if the patient has a serious medical emergency of dental cause.

A rep for the BDA said: "Given the uncertainty and reflecting the practical consequences of the current official advice, we recommend practices cease routine dentistry and operate an advice and emergency service only."

Chairman Mick Armstrong told Huffpost: "It is impossible to provide routine treatment in dental practices."

He added that there was also no ruling on what an emergency actually is.

He said: "There is no definition of what constitutes an emergency. But if you are in pain, try contacting your practice by phone, as many have staff in place who can advise."

We recommend practices cease routine dentistry and operate an advice and emergency service only.

He concluded: "England has yet to set out plans for a dedicated emergency dental service. Our patients need to see a system put in place in the days ahead."

Call your dentist for advice

The British Orthodontic Society echoed the BDA's advice. It advises that no orthodontic patient should visit the dentist at this time.

In an emergency, Brits are to call their local dentist and ask for steps to resolve the issue over the phone.

The telephone advice service will be available at most dentists during the practice's regular opening hours.

Certain emergency dental procedures will go ahead, providing the patient isn't displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Such cases will only take place at "designated" centres.

"Worried because my wisdom teeth are starting to bother me," said one user on Twitter.

Another revealed: "Why all dentists are closed? Aren't they key workers? I'm left here in pain, on top of everything else."

