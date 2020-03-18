Coronavirus crisis: All schools in Scotland and Wales to close this week and England decision imminent

All schools in Scotland Wales are closing this week over the coronavirus outbreak - and a decision on schools in England is reportedly due imminently

Wales' schools will shut down by Friday (March 20), the Welsh Government announced this afternoon, in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams, who explained that the Easter break was being brought forward, said: "Today's decision will help ensure an orderly closure, so schools have time to prepare ahead of the early break."

Schools might not reopen after Easter (Credit: Pixabay)

Similarly, all schools in Scotland will close, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warning that people should not assume they will be opening after the Easter holidays.

The House should expect decisions to be taken imminently on schools.

And the Prime Minister told MPs this afternoon (Wednesday, March 18) that ministers would be making decisions over tens of thousands of schools today.

He said in the Commons, during PMQs earlier: "The House should expect decisions to be taken imminently on schools."

On Tuesday (March 17) night, he had dropped something of a hint that schools would likely be closed after 650k people backed a petition urging him to keep Britain's children at home amid the outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said to expect decisions on all schools in the UK "imminently" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When asked about youngsters going into isolation over the deadly flu-like bug, Boris confessed he "understood" the concerns of parents, as he said: "I understand completely where people are at with that, we're keeping it under continuous review."

And he insisted the free meals children get at school would be protected for students who are no longer going, as he explained: "Gavin Williamson, Education Secretary, has a plan to make sure that parents with kids who are eligible for free school meals get the compensation or the treatment they need, one way or another."

Boris Johnson, speaking at one of Downing Street's daily coronavirus briefings (Credit: BBC News)

Schools in other countries, including Ireland, France, Spain and Italy, have been closed for some time - but the Government's Chief Scientific Adviser and Chief Medical Officer previously insisted it was too soon to impose such strict measures here in the UK.

On Twitter, a number of Brits have called the lack of action "disgraceful" and lacking in "common sense", while others vowed to take their children out of school whatever the Government decided.

