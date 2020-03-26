Coronavirus: Parents urged 'monitor your children' as 10 year old with 'no unusual symptoms' is diagnosed

A school has urged parents to monitor their children closely after doctors diagnosed a 10-year-old British girl with "no unusual symptoms" with coronavirus.

The schoolgirl had no underlying health conditions and did not have a dry, persistent cough.

Her temperature, however, did rise to 41.6˚C and she suffered convulsions.

Doctors initially suspected she was suffering from tonsillitis and therefore didn't diagnose COVID-19.

Doctors in Plymouth are treating a 10-year-old girl with coronavirus

The girl reportedly had red, mottled skin and ulcers in her throat. She also had "severe" pain in her legs and an aching body.

The news came to light after a Plymouth school sent and email to parents and staff to issue the warning.

The school also sent the email to neighbouring schools.

"Antibiotics did not help"

Plymouth Live saw the email and it revealed the girl is recovering slowly.

The email read: "The head teacher has spoken to her parents this morning. She is starting to be able to sit up and move around for short periods of time."

Please monitor your children and yourselves carefully for symptoms. Stay at home and stay safe.

It added: "Hopefully this is the beginning of her recovery. Antibiotics did not help with this virus. The parents have only been able to give her paracetamol."

The girl wasn't displaying the using coronavirus symptoms (Credit: Pixabay)

The email concluded with a warning to other parents and told them to look "carefully" for symptoms in their children.

It said: "Please monitor your children and yourselves carefully for symptoms. Stay at home and stay safe."

Previously, NHS guidelines listed COVID-19 symptoms as similar to more common illnesses such as a cold or the flu.

It told Brits to look out for a new, persistent cough, shortness of breath and a high temperature.

UK death toll rising

The news comes as the UK death toll reached a devastating 465 yesterday (March 25).

Over in the States, meanwhile, the disease has reportedly claimed the life of the first child in the country.

Authorities said the boy was aged under 18.

They added that the tragic news therefore serves as a "devastating reminder" the disease can affect anyone.

The girl (stock image) had a temperature (Credit: Pexels)

HRH Prince Charles was also diagnosed with the virus yesterday.

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, did not test positive for COVID-19.

Therefore, they are now self-isolating separately in Scotland.

