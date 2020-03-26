Sarah Ferguson thinks coronavirus is a punishment from Mother Nature

Sarah Ferguson has hinted coronavirus was a punishment from Mother Nature.

Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms.. like the spoilt children we are. She gave us time and she gave us warnings. She was so patient with us. She gave us fire and floods, she tried to warn us but in the end she took back control. pic.twitter.com/vOg1dZvj8E — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) March 24, 2020

While she didn't mention the virus by word, the Duchess of York took to Twitter to say we had been "sent to our rooms like spoilt children", and her tweets came just a day before it was revealed her former brother-in-law Prince Charles had been diagnosed with the virus.

"She has sent us to our rooms and when she is finished clearing up our mess. she will let us out to play again. How will we use this time? xxxx (sic)"

She has sent us to our rooms and when she is finished clearing up our mess. She will let us out to play again. How will we use this time? xxxx pic.twitter.com/gbFFPsIyn0 — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) March 24, 2020

Prince Charles' coronavirus diagnosis

Clarence House confirmed on Wednesday (25.03.20) that Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year-old royal has experienced "mild symptoms" of the respiratory disease but is in "good health".

He has managed to continue working from home while self-isolating with wife, Camilla, who does not have the virus.

A spokesperson confirmed: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland."

Princess Beatrice's wedding change

Earlier this month, Sarah's daughter Princess Beatrice changed her wedding plans due to the pandemic.

She was due to marry her fiance, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace followed by a reception in the nearby grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people.

Prince Phillip recently tested positive for coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews)

"Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice

before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends."

