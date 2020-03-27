Coronavirus: Doctors in China 'reveal up to 14% of recovered patients test for it again'

Up to 14% of those sufferers who have recovered from coronavirus in China have tested positive again, according to a tabloid report.

The Sun reckons research indicates between 3% and 14% of those patients who received a positive diagnosis became reinfected.

However, broadcasters in China are also said to have reported that those unfortunate enough to experience coronavirus again may NOT be infectious.

Reports also claim officials are concerned a second wave of coronavirus cases may arise due to Chinese citizens making they way back to the country after being abroad.

Five out of 145 'cured' patients at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan tested positive for the virus again in nucleic acid tests, state broadcaster CCTV is said to have claimed.

Hospital president Wang Wei is quoted as saying: "So far there is no evidence to suggest that they are infectious."

We need a large-scale epidemiological study to guide our disease surveillance and prevention works.

He is reported to have added that the five patients concerned did not experience symptoms nor did any of their close contacts become infected.

The hospital president is also said to have added that 80-90% of similarly-infected patients carried no trace of the coronavirus a month after leaving hospital.

However, he is also said to have noted the sampling was "small" and reportedly "not enough to assure us of the validity of our initial findings".

Wang Wei added: "We need a large-scale epidemiological study to guide our disease surveillance and prevention works."

Other quarantine facilities in Wuhan are reported by the tabloid to have experienced a ‘second’ infection rate for recovered patients between 5% and 10%.

Separate research from southern China's Guangdong Province similarly found up to 14% of those that recovered tested positive again at a later date.

Deputy director of the provincial Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Song Tie noted last month that experts believed patients were still on the road to recovery from their infections.

It is believed the US has now overtaken China in terms of infections. The US is said to have had 85,500 cases, compared to 81,340 in mainland China.

The death toll in China was 3,292, according to health officials today.

