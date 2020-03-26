Coronavirus: Pregnant mum of three reveals she's fighting for her and her baby's lives

A pregnant mum of three is fighting to save her own life and the life of her unborn baby after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Karen Mannering, 39, is almost 26 weeks pregnant and is in hospital in Kent battling the disease.

She shared a Facebook video pleading with Brits to stay at home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

She posted: "I am now fighting for mine and my baby’s life. I have no idea how this will affect him."

Karen has pneumonia in both lungs as a result of the virus, which affects the respiratory system.

Beautician Karen said she feels "horrendous" and revealed she can't do anything for herself any more.

"I am fighting the fight of my life for us now," she said.

She said: "Guys, I am 39 years old and I am 26 weeks pregnant nearly with my baby."

"Fighting for me and my baby"

Karen added: "I have just been told I have COVID-19, and I have been ill for two weeks."

She added that she had been in hospital – believed to be in Margate – since Saturday.

She said: "I have pneumonia in both lungs and I am fighting for me and my baby."

Issuing a warning to Brits considering flouting Boris Johnson's strict lockdown rules, she said: "It is not worth going out."

Karen added: "I have three kids at home and a husband that I can't see, I don't know where I have caught it from but I am very ill."

"Stop going out"

She added: "I am telling you now, if you are going to meet your friends for a stupid beer or for a walk because the weather is nice, you are going to take this home and you are going to kill someone. One of your family members."

The mum of three then stated: "Just stop going out, listen to Boris and just don't go out, it's not worth it."

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson told Brits to stay at home wherever possible.

He advised that Brits can venture outside for essential shopping, to go to work if absolutely essential and to have one hour of outdoor exercise per day.

