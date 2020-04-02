Coronavirus: Police told they can use 'reasonable force' on children who flout UK lockdown

Police have been told they can use "reasonable force" on children who flout the UK's coronavirus lockdown.

Guidance from the College of Policing said force can be used if a child is believed to be "outside of their premises without reasonable excuse".

It comes after Brits, including children, appeared to flout Boris Johnson's strict lockdown rules.

Officers will have the power to remove those outside without a valid reason

The new guidance states that officers can remove a child from the streets if they refuse to go home.

Parents could also be issued with a £60 fine for failing to stop them from going out.

The guidance was published by the National Police Chiefs' Council. It tells police to make sensible decisions and use enforcement as a last resort.



It said: "Use your judgment and common sense. The police will apply the law in a system that is flexible, discretionary and pragmatic."

"You can use reasonable force"

The guidance added: "If you believe anyone is outside of their premises without reasonable excuse, including a child, you can use reasonable force in the exercise of the power."

It is also stated that officers should exercise social distancing. They have therefore been told to ensure they are 6ft from members of the public.

If anyone is outside of their premises without reasonable excuse, including a child, you can use reasonable force.

However, police have been warned from being "overzealous".

Katy Bourne, chairman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, said: "In order for these measures to be truly effective, the police will need to maintain public confidence."

Not everyone appears to be behind the new measures, though.

"This is now a police state"

One commented on Twitter: "Well what’s not to love about the words 'police are told they can use force on children'.



"This is now a police state and they want to use force on our children," another said.

However, some appeared to back the new measures.

"Get the army out on our streets. There are too many on our streets walking around up to no good and children playing in parks!" one person raged.

Stop selling Easter eggs

The news comes after police reportedly told corner shops to stop selling Easter eggs.

They said this was because they aren't classed as "essential items".

