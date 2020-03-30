Coronavirus: UK police break up karaoke party of 25 as Brits defy lockdown

Police in the UK are having to break up karaoke parties and rowdy social gatherings as people continue to defy the coronavirus lockdown.

Pubs, restaurants and other non-essential businesses have had to close to slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

But it seems some Brits are refusing to self-isolate and practise effective social distancing.

Group 1 Officers have just attended an address in absolute shock to find 25 adults and children having a massive party with speakers and karaoke. Everyone dispersed and hosts dealt with.



It is clear people are still having complete disregard for the Government advice and rules. pic.twitter.com/g3GFGhFN6e — Derby West Response (@DerWestResponse) March 29, 2020

Read more: Linda Lusardi's husband reveals she's 'finally home' after coronavirus battle

Over the weekend, cops in Derby spoke of their "absolute shock" at finding 25 people having a karaoke party.

A karaoke party of 25 people

On Twitter, Derby West Response wrote: "Officers have just attended an address in absolute shock to find 25 adults and children having a massive party with speakers and karaoke. Everyone dispersed and hosts dealt with."

The tweet, which contained pics from the party, continued: "It is clear people are still having complete disregard for the government advice and rules."

Officers have just attended an address in absolute shock.

Similarly, police officers in Spelthorne, Surrey responded to reports of a house party in the village of Stanwell.

On Saturday (March 28), the force thanked those who had complied with the lockdown by staying in, as it stressed that a house party was "not acceptable" under current conditions.

A post on Facebook from Surrey Police's Spelthorne Beat read: "We have responded to reports of a house party in Stanwell this evening. It is not acceptable to invite your friends over to celebrate a birthday. All guests have been sent on their way.

"Thank you to all those continuing to be responsible and enjoy their Saturday night in. ‘Please continue to report your concerns to us. We are here to keep everyone safe."

All of UK on emergency footing

It follows reports that the whole of the UK is now on "emergency footing" in the outbreak.

Speaking at Downing Street yesterday (March 29), Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said the move was an "unprecedented step".

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said all parts of the UK are now on "emergency footing" (Credit: Downing Street / YouTube)

Read more: Coronavirus tests: Dr Hilary Jones explains the different ways to test for COVID-19

The government, he explained, was creating "strategic co-ordination centres" around the UK.

He said during the press conference: "Each centre is led by gold commanders. We are bringing together senior members of the emergency services... to lead communities through this challenging period."

Speaking further, Mr Jenrick said each group contained British armed forces personnel and some of the "finest military planners" in the world.

How are you coping in the coronavirus lockdown? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and join the conversation.