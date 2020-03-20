Coronavirus: Piers Morgan says people using pubs should be refused emergency NHS treatment

Coronavirus fears should be enough to put anyone off going to the pub, but it's not enough deterrent for some as London pubs were still busy yesterday (Thursday, March 19).

Piers Morgan has has suggested that any member of the public who catches coronavirus at their local pub should be banned from getting any kind of treatment on the NHS.

The Good Morning Britain presenter took to social media on Friday morning (March 20) to hit out at people who are refusing to engage in social distancing because of COVID-19 and instead choosing to continue hanging out at bars.

Increased strain on doctors and nurses battling coronavirus

Piers told his followers that people going the pub still, against government advice, are putting increased strain on doctors and nurses in the NHS.

"Here's a suggestion: if you insist on going to pubs etc despite knowing the risks to everyone's health, then you don't get emergency NHS care or Govt. financial aid if you fall sick with the virus. Fair?" he tweeted.

It didn't take long for some of the GMB presenter's followers to share their opinions - and not everyone seemed to agree with him.

"Piers I work in an office full of 100s of people. Telling me I can't go to a pub with 20 people in is ridiculous," replied one follower.

Another wrote: "The government have suggested it, not banned it. Don't blame the people, blame the government."

However, others took Piers' side in the row, with one fan joking: "I agree, just get hammered in your kitchen like I did last night!"

Wetherspoons boss wants pubs to remain open during coronavirus crisis

Piers' remarks came following Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin claiming that it would be an overreaction to close down pubs and bars in the UK because of coronavirus.

"Our aim is for pubs to open for the duration. This could go on for a long time," he told Sky News. "I think that once you shut them down it's very difficult."

"Supermarkets are very, very crowded. Pubs are much less crowded. There's hardly been any transmission of the virus within pubs and I think it's over the top to shut them.

"That's a commercial view but also a common sense view," he added.

It comes after Piers told Boris Johnson to "get a grip" and take better control of the coronavirus crisis.

However the prime minister claims the UK can "turn the tide" of coronavirus in the next 12 weeks.

Piers claims that more and more people will die if the government doesn't impose more stringent measures.

