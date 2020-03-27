Thousands back petition calling on government to increase pay for NHS healthcare workers

A petition urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government to increase pay for NHS heroes is picking up backing from thousands upon thousands of grateful Brits.

Last night people from across the country paid tribute to all of those working in the NHS with a collective round of applause from their doorstep.

Sign the petition online (Credit: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/300073)

Read more: Meghan and Prince Harry 'set up permanent home in California' after leaving Canada

Staff off sick

One NHS boss has warned hospitals are currently facing a "tsunami" of coronavirus cases because as many as half of the staff are off sick.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government will make sure staff are supplied with protective equipment. There have been concerns health workers lack what they need to tackle the crisis.

I would like the government to review and increase the pay for healthcare workers.

He told Sky News: "We are taking urgent action to ensure dedicated frontline NHS and social care staff - who are working tirelessly to tackle this outbreak - feel supported."

Mr Hancock also revealed they are "working around the clock" to make protective equipment is being delivered.

'We are taking urgent action' (Credit: ITV News/ YouTube)Read more: Tearful Kate Garraway checked for coronavirus in hospital

Increase pay for NHS healthcare workers

However, the petition also calls on the government to recognise the incredible efforts of those on the front line.

The petition's organiser admits they were inspired to take action after becoming infuriated with how NHS workers are treated.

They wrote: "I would like the government to review and increase the pay for healthcare workers to recognise the work that they do."

A list "of what healthcare workers have to actually do every day" went viral on Facebook.

"I decided to start a campaign for the government to recognise their work and give them better pay."

Brits clapped NHS workers from their doorsteps (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Public sector workers had their pay frozen for two years as a result of austerity measures imposed in 2010.

Subsequent rises were then capped at 1% a year since 2012. In 2017 a vote to drop that cap was blocked.

You can add your name to the petition yourself by clicking on the link here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.