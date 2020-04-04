Coronavirus: Parents 'could be fined by police if teenage kids break lockdown rules'

Police could fine and arrest anyone who breaks the coronavirus lockdown guidance this weekend.

Extra patrols are expected across the country due to warm temperatures being forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

But a senior officer has also called on parents of teens to be hit with a fine for errant behaviour.

People are only supposed to leave home for 'essential' reasons such as food shopping, medical reasons or exercising once a day.

Head of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh is reported to have called for fines if youngsters don’t follow the rules.

Mr Marsh indicated measures do not go far enough, despite new police powers that mean those ignoring coronavirus lockdown advice can be arrested or fined £60 on the spot.

We’ve got to take them home, but why can’t we fine their parents?

He said problems occur when groups of teens refuse to disperse to their homes.

Mr Marsh is quoted by Mirror Online as saying: “We’ve got to take them home, but why can’t we fine their parents? Otherwise, what's the deterrent?”

And according to The Telegraph, police forces have brought in extra officers to make checks on roads and in parks.

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer of Devon and Cornwall Police said his officers would first "explain" and "encourage" people to follow government guidance when encountering them.

'Enforcement is a last resort'

He told BBC Breakfast: "When we come to enforcement, that really is a last resort.

"Because, in a way, if we come to enforcement then everybody has failed to understand the significance of this endeavour.

"It's not just visitors. [People] really just want to jump in the car and travel.

"They want to go to the moors they want to go to the beaches."

Stay at home and save lives

The Chief Constable added people should realise and "remember the importance of staying at home and saving lives".

He continued: "Where we are seeing gatherings on the beach we will first enquire because that gathering might be a family.

"We mustn't assume and jump to policing by judgment, we have to have a conversation.

"We'll encourage people to go home, to separate, to isolate. But, equally, if groups really will not listen, then enforcement is a last resort."

Figures from the Department of Health on Saturday confirmed the UK coronavirus death toll had risen by 708 to 4,313.

