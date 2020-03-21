Coronavirus pandemic creates 50,000 new jobs for out of work Brits

While coronavirus is causing havoc in the UK, the pandemic has led to 50,000 new jobs being created for out-of-work people.

An unlikely and rare positive to emerge from the spread of the killer bug is that large businesses, including the nation's favourite supermarkets, are suddenly in desperate need of more staff.

Chains like Asda, Tesco and Morrisons have seen a dramatic increase in online orders being placed and they don't have the staff to keep up with the demand.

Supermarkets are hiring more staff to meet customer demands amid the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They are also struggling to replenish shelves due to the amount of panic buying currently going on in the UK, sparked by the threat of COVID-19.

Tesco has announced it has created 20,000 vacancies around the country, while Morrisons has said it now has 3,500 new jobs up for grabs.

Purse-friendly Asda is taking on 5,000 new members of staff during these unprecedented times, and Aldi is looking for a total of 9,000 new permanent and temporary workers.

Panic buying has led to heartbreaking scenes such as this across the country (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Food delivery services such as Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo have also begun advertising for staff, while Amazon is also said to be looking for people.

While many of these roles will not be long-term, they are perfect for people who are suffering financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, earlier today (Saturday, March 21), Sainsbury's confirmed it will only let the elderly, the vulnerable and NHS and social care workers shop in its stores during three hour-long time slots per week.

We have taken further steps to make sure everyone has access to food and essential items, and to keep supporting our colleagues.

From March 23, each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, people who fall into that category will only be allowed in Sainsbury's stores from 8am to 9am.

The supermarket giant has also declared it will be closing every main store at 8pm in order to replenish shelves ready for the next day.

A statement from the supermarket chain said: "We have taken further steps to make sure everyone has access to food and essential items, and to keep supporting our colleagues."

Tesco has created 20,000 new roles in an effort to meet demand in store and online (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, the idea has been met with some criticism from those worried about NHS staff using the supermarket at the same time as elderly and vulnerable people.

Writing on Twitter, one customer said: "Thank you for thinking of us - but NHS staff at the SAME TIME as elderly and vulnerable?"

Another added: "Great thanks Sainsbury's. Can you consider separate days for NHS workers so we are not mixing with high risk groups.

As a NHS worker who will have regular contact with patients who have Coronavirus, I’m trying to minimise my contact with vulnerable groups. I appreciate the gesture, but I do not feel that I can shop at the same time as the elderly. Please consider separate shopping hours for us! — Emma Thomas (@emma_speechie) March 21, 2020

"Also can you prioritise NHS staff for home delivery / click & collect services (along with the elderly) please - we won't have the time to physically shop."

A third wrote: "As an NHS worker who will have regular contact with patients who have coronavirus, I'm trying to minimise my contact with vulnerable groups.

"I appreciate the gesture, but I do not feel that I can shop at the same time as the elderly. Please consider separate shopping hours for us!"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.