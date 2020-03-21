Lucy Davis tested for coronavirus and told she has another illness

The Office actress Lucy Davis was tested for coronavirus but found out she has another illness instead.

The star, 47, was rushed to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai hospital to be tested for symptoms which she thought could indicate the flu-like COVID-19.

But when she was tested, the result was found to be negative.

Although Lucy did not reveal what it is she is suffering from, she took to Instagram to thank doctors and nurses at the hospital.

"You took care of me so graciously"

She said she is suffering from "another virus" that is "going to take some time to go".

The actress suggested she had been in a bad way when she arrived at the hospital, not able to register the faces of those who treated her.

"Thank you so much to all the nurses and doctors at @cedarssinai for all you are doing for everyone at this moment," she wrote.

"You took care of me so graciously, and I never got to see one of your faces! I got to go home, but you are still going in every day and putting yourselves in the middle of all the chaos."

British-born Lucy Davis now lives in California (Credit: Splash News)

Lucy had earlier revealed on Twitter that her sister's family are in quarantine with COVID-19. She shared a cute video of her mum visiting them and leaving wine and chocolate on the doorstep.

Aww! My sisters family are in quarantine, and my lovely mom bought them some wine and chocolate!!💞💞💞 https://t.co/nzICCLfc8m — Lucy Davis (@RealLucyDavis) March 18, 2020

Lucy Davis shot to fame as Dawn in The Office (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucy advised others to "take care of themselves" and check in on each other by phone.

She is the latest in a series of celebs who have been tested for coronavirus, several of whom did not get the negative result that Lucy did.

Idris Elba revealed he has coronavirus, and presenter Fiona Phillips has also got the virus.

