Nurse believed to be treating coronavirus patients 'takes her own life at hospital'

A young nurse at a London hospital believed to be treating coronavirus patients has reportedly taken her own life at work.

The woman, in her 20s, is reported to have worked in the intensive care unit at King's College Hospital in the capital.

According to press reports, she was found in an unresponsive state before police were alerted on Monday evening.

It is believed health workers fought to save her before she died at the hospital where eight people have passed away to the COVID-19 virus.

Met Police statement

A Met Police spokesman is reported to have said: "Police were called at 17:36hrs on Monday, 23 March to a south London hospital after a woman was found unresponsive. Officers attended.

"The woman, aged in her 20s, was treated and later died in hospital. Next of kin have been informed.

Despite the best efforts of the medical team, they sadly died.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

According to Mirror Online, the spokesman is believed to have said he understood she was a staff work at the hospital but could not confirm her role.

Statement from King's College Hospital

A King's College Hospital spokesman added to Mail Online: "A member of staff was found unresponsive at the hospital on Monday (23 March 2020).

"Despite the best efforts of the medical team, they sadly died. We are offering support to their family at this difficult time and would ask that their privacy is respected."

London has suffered more cases of coronavirus cases than anywhere else in the UK, with 2,872 of 8,077 reported instances in the city.

There have been 143 deaths in London, as of yesterday. But medics fear that amount will soon increase rapidly.

Some 87 UK deaths were announced on Tuesday, including 21 in one London hospital trust alone.

NHS volunteers

Health Secretary Matt Hancock called for an army of 250,000 volunteers to support the NHS and vulnerable people during yesterday’s press briefing.

According to his Twitter account, 170,000 have signed up overnight to be a Voluntary Responder.

The Health Secretary also announced yesterday that new temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale Hospital - has been set up in the ExCeL London convention centre in order to accommodate thousands of patients in need of critical care.

If you are or someone you know is struggling with mental illness or suicidal thoughts, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.

