Coronavirus: London nurse says four NHS workers were 'mugged at knifepoint' for their passes

Four NHS workers have been "mugged at knifepoint" for their NHS ID passes, a London-based nurse has revealed.

The nurse said she thinks the muggers wanted the passes so that they would be able to take advantage of offers available to NHS workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

NHS workers are being offered discounts on everything from food to car insurance, and many supermarkets have NHS opening hours in operation.

Four NHS workers have been mugged for their work passes after coming off shift (Credit: Unsplash)

To get access to these offers, NHS workers have to show their staff passes.

The four people who were mugged are reported to be working on the frontline to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"Sickening news"

In an Instagram post, the nurse told OK! that her colleagues had been targeted and shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message from her friend.

Read more: Brits slam Boris Johnson's UK lockdown measures as "too weak"

She said: "Be careful coming in and leaving work as four members of staff have been mugged in the past couple of days, in daylight as well. And because fewer people are around the muggers are just going for it."

We are on the frontline, battling the coronavirus pandemic and selfish Brits who want a discount are mugging us for our passes.

The nurse captioned it: "Some really sickening news from yesterday... four members of staff have been mugged at KNIFE point when leaving their shift. It would seem these mugs are after our phones and ID badges."

She added: "At first I thought the muggers wanted hand sanitisers or medication. But I realised it's probably low life people wanting the NHS discounts and the perks health workers are getting for continuing to go into a very dangerous environment."

It's thought the muggers want to take advantage of offers available to NHS workers (Credit: Unsplash)

And it appears the incident isn't isolated.

One NHS worker told ED!: "It's absolutely disgusting. We are on the frontline, battling coronavirus and selfish Brits who want a discount are mugging us for our passes."

Read more: Doctor MP warns it'll be days until hospitals make decision on who gets the last ventilator

"Do they not think we have enough to contend with, coming into work day after day, taking care of COVID-19 patients. We are risking our health," they added.

"So upsetting"

"Only for nurses to come off shift and face a group of muggers armed with knives. As if going into work wasn't scary enough already. This is so upsetting," they added.

They concluded: "If anyone tries to take mine they will have a fight on their hands."

so received a call from my mum (who’s one of many amazing nurses working through COVID-19) & she’s just been advised to ‘take extra care’ when going to get food in breaks/afterwork as some of the staff have been MUGGED FOR THEIR NHS CARDS!!!what a seriously sick world we live in — luce♛ (@luce_wilsonx) March 23, 2020

I can’t believe that I have read that nurses and nhs workers have been getting mugged for their ID badges wtaf is wrong with people in the country 😡🤬🤬🤬 #Embarrassing #COVIDIDIOTS — Bethan-joy Fisher 🧲 (@beth_joy90) March 24, 2020

We nurses have been told this morning by the met police that nurses are being mugged and held at knife point for the NHS badges! (They want the discounts) omg. @SigsworthJanice @MitraB95 @MLU_1981 @piersmorgan — Hannah Deller (@gloryboundband) March 23, 2020

Another tweeted: "Two friends tell me they know doctors and nurses who have been mugged in London and Cambridge for their NHS lanyards this week."

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.