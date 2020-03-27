Coronavirus: Michael Gove promises widespread testing for NHS staff

The UK government has committed to ramping up COVID-19 testing for front-line NHS workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking live from Downing Street this afternoon (Friday, March 27), MP Michael Gove promised widespread testing for doctors, nurses and other health service workers.

Michael Gove said NHS staff will be getting antigen tests as soon as next week (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

He said the tests would be antigen tests, which are able to show whether or not someone currently has coronavirus.

Antigen testing for NHS workers

That's opposed to an antibody test, which reveals if someone has already had - and recovered from - COVID-19.

He also revealed that the rate of infection in the UK has been doubling every three to four days.

So far, 113,777 people in the country have been tested for COVID-19, with 14,543 of those testing positive - an increase of 2,885 in the last day. So far, 759 have died.

Mr Gove was filling in on today's Downing Street press conference for Boris Johnson, who revealed this morning he is self-isolating after testing positive for the flu-like bug.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



He said, in a video shared on Twitter: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this."

Other prominent government figures have likewise tested positive, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.

The government is ramping up testing

Mr Gove's announcement this afternoon follows criticism levelled at the current process of testing for coronavirus.

Speaking on Sky News via video link before the No.10 press conference, one nurse slammed the fact that the PM and other officials were able to get tested for COVID-19 when so many in the NHS are unable to.

Similar criticism was fired at members of the Royal Family this week.

I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, both underwent tests for coronavirus after the Prince of Wales displayed symptoms.

Charles was found to have contracted the disease, although Camilla's test came back negative. Both continue to isolate themselves at Balmoral.

Shortly after, Clarence House was forced to address complaints over the fact the royal couple were tested so promptly.

Clarence House had to address complaints over Charles and Camilla getting tested so quickly (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

Its statement said the tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire and claimed Charles and Camilla "met the criteria required for testing".

"In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," the statement added.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

