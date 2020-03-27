Coronavirus: NHS deploys nurses to London and asks doctors to sleep at new NHS Nightingale hospital

The NHS is set to deploy an army of nurses from across the UK to London as the capital deals with a "tsunami" of coronavirus cases.

And senior officials will reportedly ask doctors to sleep on site for as long as six-weeks at London's new Nightingale hospital.

The unprecedented measures, drawn up by bosses from NHS England's London region, were disclosed to the Guardian.

According to the publication, doctors deployed at the NHS Nightingale hospital will be called on to work there five days a week for six weeks - and even sleep at the complex.

NHS nurses deployed to London to fight coronavirus

The NHS is said to have asked chief nurses if they can spare staff for the capital, particularly nurses who specialise in intensive care work.

It follows reports that hospitals in London are struggling, with up to half of staff off because of COVID-19 in places.

According to NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson, London hospitals are seeing an "explosion" in demand for critical care.

The word that's often used to me is a continuous tsunami.

He explained: "They are struggling with two things. The first is the explosion of demand they are seeing in seriously ill patients.

"They talk about wave after wave after wave - the word that's often used to me is a continuous tsunami.

"We are now seeing 30 per cent, 40 per cent and indeed in some places 50 per cent sickness rates as staff catch the virus or are in vulnerable groups or have to self-isolate. That's unprecedented."

London hospitals facing a 'tsunami' of COVID-19 cases

The NHS is said to be taking huge steps to prepare for the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed 578 lives in the UK.

Experts think the peak could be here in as little as two or three weeks, so from April the health service will be cancelling all routine operations.

The NHS is also rushing to get as many patients as possible discharged from hospitals, which could free up around 30,000 of the 100,000 hospital beds in England.

According to the BBC, the NHS has 3,700 adult intensive care beds in England, and 4,000 in the whole of the UK.

Around eight out of 10 of them were occupied at the beginning of March. The NHS is now working on sourcing extra ventilators to increase the number of intensive care beds to around 12,000.

The government is said to have ordered around 10,000 from tech company Dyson. Founder James Dyson said his teams are "working solidly" on creating brand new ventilators for the NHS.

