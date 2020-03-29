Coronavirus: NHS doctor becomes first confirmed frontline death

An NHS doctor who contracted coronavirus while treating patients on the frontline has died at the age of 55.

Amged El-Hawrani died at the Leicester Royal Infirmary on Saturday evening, it has been confirmed.

NHS England has confirmed he is the first known frontline worker to die in the coronavirus pandemic.

Amged was an Ear, Nose and Throat trainer.

Coronavirus has claimed the life of an NHS doctor who died on Saturday (Credit: Splash News.com)

Read more: Coronavirus: Police ask public to shop people who breach lockdown

A loving family man

A spokesperson for the doctor's family said: "Amged was a loving and much-loved husband, son, father, brother, and friend.

"His greatest passions were his family and his profession, and he dedicated his life to both.

"He was the rock of our family, incredibly strong, compassionate, caring and giving.

"He always put everyone else before himself. We all turned to him when we needed support and he was always there for us. He had so many responsibilities and yet he never complained."

They continued: "Amged reached the very top of his profession and we know he made a difference to thousands of lives during his career.

"He viewed his role as a doctor as one of life's most noble pursuits. He was also a leader, who educated many doctors who have subsequently become ENT consultants.

"We are incredibly proud of the legacy he has left behind and all that he has achieved."

NHS staff are working tirelessly to contain the outbreak (Credit: Splash News.com)

They went on to thank everyone who cared for him, and said they will "honour his memory" as best they could.

"We would like to thank all those involved in his care for their kindness and compassion during his illness. They worked tirelessly for their patient, as he would have done for his own.

"Losing Amged is devastating for our family. Life without him is impossible to imagine but together, we will do all we can to honour his memory and live how he would have wanted us to."

NHS staff are under intense pressure (Credit: ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A highly respected doctor

Gavin Boyle, chief executive at University Hospitals of Derby and Burton, added his own words.

"Amged was known for his dedication and commitment to his patients.

"He had also raised funds for the hospitals, including climbing in the Himalayas with a group of friends some years ago.

"The whole UHDB family are desperately saddened at losing Amged who was such a valued and much loved colleague.

"On behalf of everyone here at UHDB, including our patients and the communities we serve, I would like to offer our sincere condolences to his family.

"We would also like to thank our colleagues at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust for their professionalism and the compassionate care they have shown for Amged and his family."

Things are getting critical now (Credit: Unsplash)

Read more: Coronavirus lockdown must last until June, says senior advisor

News of the death comes after it was confirmed 209 more people had died of coronavirus in the UK in the past 24 hours.

The figure takes the total number of UK deaths to 1,228.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.